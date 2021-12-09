Soroti Diocese Bishop joins drive to save old school

Bishop Joseph Oliac Eciru. Photo / Simon Peter Emwamu

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

  • Bishop Joseph Oliac Eciru, a former student of the school, said he will spearhead the fundraising drive to have the school facelifted.

Bishop Joseph Oliac Eciru of Soroti Diocese, together with the old boys association of St Aloysious Demonstration Primary School in Ngora District have joined hands to raise funds to renovate the school which they say is in a sorry-state.

