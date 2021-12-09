Soroti Diocese Bishop joins drive to save old school

Bishop Joseph Oliac Eciru of Soroti Diocese, together with the old boys association of St Aloysious Demonstration Primary School in Ngora District have joined hands to raise funds to renovate the school which they say is in a sorry-state.

Bishop Joseph Oliac Eciru, a former student of the school, said he will spearhead the fundraising drive to have the school facelifted.

Being a Catholic founded school, Bishop Eciru said they reached out to the Vatican for assistance and were given Shs24m.

The bishop said the school needs more than Shs100m to have it rehabilitated to suit the current times.

“It is a shame to have a school which nurtured people like the current bishop, and professors to remain in such a state,” Bishop Eciru said.

The school was established by the White Fathers 100 years ago.

Meanwhile, Ngora High School has tabled requisition to government of Shs558m for construction of eight new classrooms.

Mr Eliphaz Opolot, the head teacher of Ngora High School, said the school does not have enough facilities to accommodate the large number of students that they receive.

He said the enrolment stands at 1,573 students and before the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the school was teaching in double shifts to accommodate the huge number.

Mr Opolot added that during the Teso insurgency of 1986 to 1993, many of the school facilities were not maintained and are in a sorry state.