Soroti District fails to utilise Shs419m in tarmac project

Soroti District Local Government has returned Shs 419 million to the consolidated funds after failing to utilize it in the last financial year (2023/2024). The funds were intended for the Tubur Sub County low-cost seal tarmac project.

According to Mr Andrew Ocen, the Chief Administrative Officer, the failure to utilize the funds was due to a mix-up in the documentation. "There was a contradiction between what was signed in the agreement and what was prepared," Mr Ocen explained in an interview with this paper. "The agreement was to work on 0.9 kilometers, but the contractor relied on only 0.5 kilometers, which was a breach of the agreement."

The matter was investigated by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, and as a result, the district was unable to spend the funds. "By the end of the financial year, we were not able to conclude the matter, and that's how the money went back to the consolidated account," Mr Ocen said.