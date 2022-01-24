Soroti doctors who separated twins set to receive medals

Dr Joseph Epodoi (right) receives a certificate from the Soroti hospital board chairman, Dr Charles Vincent Ojoome, last year. PHOTO/SIMON PETER EMWAMU

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

  • In April last year, Parliament  honoured Dr Joseph Epodoi for separating the twins. The following month, Kyambogo University handed him an award of excellence for surgery.
  • Last week, Rotary Club of Kiwatule in Kampala recognised him for his dedication to vocational service.

A team of doctors who successfully separated Siamese twins at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital in March last year are set to receive medals during the NRM Liberation Day on Wednesday in recognition of their outstanding work.
Dr Joseph Epodoi and 15 other colleagues rose to fame after separating the conjoined pair. 

