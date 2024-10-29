Soroti hospital's only radiographer struggles to manage CT scan demands

Soroti Regional Referral Hospital is struggling to manage daily demands for CT scan due to limited qualified personnel to offer the services at the facility.

Dr Joseph Epodoi, a Senior Consultant surgeon at the hospital told Monitor that the facility has one radiographer but the CT scan is fully operational.

He said that the services for the CT scan are not for free for everybody.

“The ministry standardized the price to Shs120,000 unless the patient has no relatives at that time and it’s an emergency," Dr Epodoi said.

He added that they only have one radiographer operating the CT scan and this sometimes affects service delivery because people have to wait for her.

Dr Epodoi confirmed that radiation keeps entering in the body of those operating the CT scan but measurements are taken every year and if it's beyond recommended levels, they are stopped from working on the machine.

Ms Bridget Sanyu, the radiographer at Soroti regional referral hospital says that the machine could handle over 20 patients a day but due to limited personnel a few can access the services.

“Sometimes I have to travel to Kampala to pick a few things. It means the place is closed and this makes people think the machine is not operational," Ms Sanyu mentioned.

According to Ms Sanyu, in a day she can handle an average of 10- 12 patients and each takes between 30-40 minutes and yet she has to break off too for a meal.

Ms Sanyu also has to attend to patients who are in need of X-ray and ultrasound services and yet she is alone.

Mr Joshua Edogu, the city mayor Soroti, said that the hospital has a lot of gaps which includes human resource and the government needs to intervene so that service delivery can be improved.

Ms Joan Alobo Acom, the Woman MP Soroti city, said that she requested the hospital administration to write to the Ministry of Health for more support on personnel.

“I will follow up on this matter but the CT scan is operational and they even give reports which matters a lot," Ms Alobo said.

Ms Mary Apolot, a resident of Katine sub county, who had taken her patient for CT scan said she does not have the required amount for the service.

She appeals to the government to reduce the CT scan costs so that the local people can afford it or even make it free.