Soroti Hospital saves over 128 babies from contracting HIV at birth

Soroti Regional Referral Hospital (SRRH) has successfully prevented 128 babies from contracting HIV/AIDS from their mothers living with the virus. This impressive achievement is attributed to comprehensive care throughout pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding.

According to the 2023 report, only three babies born to HIV-positive mothers at SRRH succumbed to pneumonia, sickle cells, and malaria, respectively.

Ms Ruth Nalugo, a mentor mother at SRRH, highlighted the challenges faced by some mothers. "Some stop taking their medication during breastfeeding, posing a high risk of transmission to their babies."

As a mentor mother who has gone through similar experiences, Nalugo emphasised the importance of adherence to medication and openness about one's status.

"We encourage them to have good adherence and swallow their medicines," she said.

However, Nalugo noted that poverty, domestic violence, and trauma from relatives can hinder adherence, leading to transmission.

"Others do not adhere well because there is no food, so swallowing drugs becomes a challenge," she added.

Ms Catherine Apolot, the in-charge of Antenatal Care (ANC) at SRRH, stressed the importance of regular health facility visits for HIV-positive expectant mothers.

"We give safety measures during pregnancy and after delivery to prevent transmission," Apolot said.

Apolot recommended hospital deliveries for HIV-positive mothers and exclusive breastfeeding for six months.

Mr William Oriokot, HIV focal person for Soroti District, emphasised sensitizing positive mothers on early antenatal care.

"We ensure the community receives adequate information on preventing mother-to-child transmission," Oriokot said.

Oriokot highlighted safe sex practices among couples to protect unborn babies.

Rose Akiteng, a mother of three, shared her personal experience. "The fear of my children being on drugs pushed me to adhere to swallowing my medicines."

Akiteng, diagnosed with HIV in 2012, credited healthcare workers for enabling her to give birth to HIV-free children.

"I always stop breastfeeding at six months, despite the recommended one year, due to fear of transmission," Akiteng confessed.

Akiteng urged mothers to adhere to medical advice and medication to protect their babies.