Soroti hospital staff, two others arrested over gas cylinder theft

One Soroti Regional Referral Hospital staff and two other community members have been arrested over allegedly stealing a gas cylinder.

According to principal hospital administrator Benzy Omoya, locals Jonathan Emesu and Stephen Esiau were intercepted by the police while rolling a big oxygen filled cylinder on a bicycle moving towards Hyde Park on the Soroti-Moroto Road.

Omoya said authorities at the hospital counted cylinders and found a 20L cylinder missing, leading to the arrest of plant manager Aaron Engwaru.

East Kyoga police spokesperson Edison Obukulem confirmed the arrest of the 3 suspects who he says are under police custody to help with investigations.

“Police will prefer a charge of theft against the suspects," he told journalists on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Omoya says told Monitor that Jorem Okiria is currently taking charge of the plant and all in charges should link up with him to ensure adequate stock for oxygen use at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital.

"I have informed all of them to link up with Okiria for anything concerning oxygen," Omoya noted.

When contacted, hospital director Benadicto Watmon denounced theft revealing that he was informed by police that they had seen suspected criminals carrying a cylinder during their night patrol.

The suspects attempted to flee but were arrested after a brief trace.

“We shall leave police to continue with the investigation and take further action," Watmon said.