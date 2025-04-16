Soroti Hospital struggles with Sh600m unpaid water bill

Soroti Regional Referral Hospital (SRRH) is grappling with an unpaid water bill of over Shs600m, a debt that is putting immense pressure on the facility’s operations.

According to Mr Benzy Omoya, the principal hospital administrator, the high water consumption is primarily due to the large number of patient attendants who crowd the hospital premises daily.

“You find that one patient has about four to six attendants, and all of them are consuming water meant for the hospital,” Mr. Omoya said.

The hospital management recently submitted the outstanding water bill to Parliament for intervention, fearing that the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) may soon disconnect the water supply if the arrears remain unsettled.

SRRH currently admits an average of 310 patients, while the outpatient department handles more than 500 patients daily. However, Mr Omoya says it is the influx of attendants that is worsening the situation — not only contributing to water shortages but also overwhelming the hospital’s sanitation systems.

“The crowding has led to frequent sewage blockages. During unblocking, we find items like polythene bags, diapers, sanitary pads, tattered clothes, and medical waste. We spend no less than Shs 1 million each time,” he explained.

Efforts by hospital management to regulate visitor numbers by introducing designated visiting hours have largely been ignored.

Ms Esther Auko, a resident of Kasilo Town Council in Serere District and an attendant at the hospital, said the presence of multiple caretakers is essential.

“As I move around looking for the prescribed medication, others remain behind to cook and attend to the patient. There’s no way I can manage this alone,” Ms. Auko said.

Ms Merab Akol, another attendant, echoed similar sentiments.

“Taking care of a patient alone is exhausting — it can make you sick too. Having more people around, especially loved ones, gives us hope and strength,” she said.