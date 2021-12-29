Soroti local govt destroys city signpost over property row

Soroti District local government has destroyed a signpost that was erected at its premises during the inauguration of Soroti City in August 2020.

At around 8am on Monday, witnesses say the district wheel loader removed the signpost before carrying it to the city council headquarters, which formerly housed Soroti Municipal Council offices.

The district communication officer, Mr Abraham Ekwaru, told Daily Monitor that the district council recommended its removal on grounds that it was placed at the district headquarters as a gesture to receive the city.

“The district is the sole proprietor of the property where the signpost stood,” Mr Ekwaru said.

The district speaker, Mr Stephen Olebe, said the signpost has been misleading visitors who want to see the mayor, but ended up at the chairperson’s office.

He said the city authorities can return the signpost when the district offices are relocated to Katine Sub-county. He, however, did not state when the district council offices would be relocated.

City mayor Joshua Edogu said the signpost cost taxpayers money and it implies the city will have to use additional funds to fix it back.

“The resolution to create Soroti City was done at the district council hall, and in mind that that is where the city headquarters are meant to be. The district has been approved to relocate to Katine Sub-county,” Mr Edogu said.

He added that there is no bad blood between the city and the district. “We are going to write to the line ministry and permanent secretary for guidelines on the matter,” Mr Edogu added.

