Soroti local govt destroys city signpost over property row

A wheel loader transports the signpost to the city council headquarters, which formerly housed Soroti Municipal Council offices. PHOTO/SIMON PETER EMWAMU 

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

  • District authorities say the signpost was misleading people seeking service delivery.

Soroti District local government has destroyed a signpost that was erected at its premises during the inauguration of Soroti City in August 2020.

