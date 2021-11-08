Soroti phone tracker arrested in Gulu for impersonating State House staff

Police at Gulu Central Police Station are holding a 33-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a senior officer working at both police headquarters in Kampala and State House Anti-corruption Unit.

Police identified the suspect as Baker Ali Serunjogi, a resident of Kamswahili Cell, Eastern Division in Soroti City.

The suspect arrived at Gulu Central Police Station on November 6 and reportedly identified himself as ASP Serunjogi Baker Ali attached to East Kyoga Region’s ICT department.

Upon entering his details as GSDREF: 35/06/11/2021, Serunjogi went ahead to arrest and detain at Gulu CPS, a female suspect whom he claimed to have been tracking by phone.

The following day, Serunjogi was summoned by the Regional CID officers at Aswa police headquarters over the case after he delayed to return to the station.

Upon arriving at the CID regional offices, police detectives became suspicious of him when he changed his title to be AIP Serunjogi Baker Ali attached to the East Kygoga Region.

“That attracted further questioning because the two ranks vary quite a lot and his conduct and composition betrayed him,” an officer at the CID regional headquarters said on condition of anonymity.

When asked to give his police intake, he said it was the 16th intake but when asked further about his file number, he said K70180.

“So, you will realize that the man is calling himself a different name and varying ranks and his file number starts with a different letter which is not even in the beginning of any of his names. That created suspicion and we went ahead to interrogate him further,” the source said.

Serunjogi is said to have quickly faked a telephone call when asked to explain the meaning of ‘K' in his name and tried to flee from the scene but he was immediately apprehended by police.

“He realized that things were getting worse and he faked a phone call and excused himself to be allowed to walk out and answer the call. When he got outside, he tried to flee but we quickly pursued him and arrested him, charged him and detained him at CPS.”

Whereas a case file number SD Ref: 29/06/11/2021 with charges of impersonation has been opened against him, police investigations have revealed that Serunjogi has been extorting money from several other unsuspecting people around the country.

Mr David Ongom, the Aswa Regional Police spokesman told this reporter that they discovered that the suspect has been masquerading to be attached to CID Headquarters Kampala while engaging some of victims.

“At CPS, he introduced himself as attached to CID Headquarters, to other officers he introduced himself as attached to State House Anti-corruption Unit, and in other instances as attached to CMI,” Mr Ongom said.

Mr Ongom said that the suspect confessed to being a local phone tracker in Soroti and that he admitted to having extorted money from different victims.

“He confessed that he is a phone tracker. That he travelled to Gulu to track the phone of a female suspect and that the suspect had given him Shs300,000. He said he has so far extorted money from more than 60 people. We also discovered that he had even booked himself at Corner Kamdini while doing the same activities,”the police spokesperson added.



