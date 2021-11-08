Soroti phone tracker arrested in Gulu for impersonating State House staff

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Police said Baker Ali Serunjogi who has also been impersonating a senior officer at police headquarters in Kampala had extorted money from over 60 people 

Police at Gulu Central Police Station are holding a 33-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a senior officer working at both police headquarters in Kampala and State House Anti-corruption Unit. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.