Soroti pupil killing: School directors, policeman among eight committed to trial

Eight suspects, including school administrators, a police officer and two juveniles, have been committed to the High Court in Soroti City to stand trial over the gruesome murder of a seven-year-old pupil in February.

The case involves the death of Joan Faith Apio, a Primary One pupil at Jozan Nursery and Primary School, who was found dead in a school latrine with her throat slit on February 5.

Locals believe the killing was linked to ritual sacrifice.

Some of the suspects in the dock at Soroti City magistrate's Court on February 19, 2025. PHOTO/ SUZAN NANJALA

On Monday, the accused re-appeared before Grade One Magistrate Apollo Kibirige Kasujja in Soroti City.

The suspects include co-director of the school Suzan Vivian Ariokot, 38, and her husband Joseph Okedi, 43, also a director; head teacher James Edoket, 32; police officer John Bosco Obotol, 34, attached to Soroti East Division Police Station and a brother to Okedi; school cook Valentine Opio, 37; school matron Osula Adong, 34; and two Primary Six pupils of the same school.

Reading from the prosecution file, Magistrate Kibirige said police investigations had been compromised after the crime scene was interfered with by school administrators.

“The police interacted with Angela Faith Acen, the twin sister of the deceased, who disclosed that her sister was last seen in the company of one of the juvenile suspects. A search was later conducted by the matron and other pupils, and the body was found in the school latrine,” the magistrate said.

The Director of Public Prosecutions informed court that sufficient evidence had been gathered to proceed to trial.

All suspects were remanded to separate detention facilities.

“All of the accused persons who were charged with murder appeared in court for communication of the charges and were remanded… You are hereby committed to the High Court for trial,” Kibirige told the suspects.

The committal means the case will now proceed to trial before the High Court, which has jurisdiction to hear capital offences.

Family demands justice

Outside court, Everlyne Angela Akol, mother of the deceased, welcomed the committal and demanded justice for her daughter.

“There is nothing I want from the accused apart from justice,” she said, adding: “Their money cannot bring back Apio’s life. Let them remain in prison and pay for their sins, because if they are released, they will continue sacrificing people’s children.”

Apio’s killing shocked the community in Soroti and drew widespread condemnation. Authorities say police are continuing to review evidence while awaiting the start of trial.

The angry residents marched to the school premises and set some buildings on fire as others looted foodstuffs. Photos | Suzan Nanjala