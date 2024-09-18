Soroti residents push back against UCAA's unilateral land claims

Residents affected by the planned expansion of the Soroti Flying School airstrip are demanding that the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) remove mark stones planted on their land prior to any community consultations.

Three weeks ago, UCAA began placing mark stones in Madera Cell, Soroti East Division, claiming ownership of the land. However, locals protested, asserting that the areas marked do not belong to the UCAA.

Mr Max Albert Okurut, a resident of Madera Cell, questioned the procedures UCAA followed before planting the stones. “Which procedures did you follow that do not abide by the normal Ugandan surveying practices? How can you plant mark stones without the knowledge of local leaders and communities?” he asked, emphasising that the erection of the mark stones was done without community consent.

Another resident, Mr David Esamij, warned that those surveying the land should be cautious. “How can you claim land while planting mark stones? This could lead to serious consequences,” he said, urging the UCAA to engage directly with local communities when acquiring land.

In response, Mr Yusuf Omodo, a staff member at CAA, assured residents that no one would be evicted from their land, adding that those affected might ultimately benefit. He acknowledged that the proper procedures were not followed and apologized to the community, stating that aviation regulations must be adhered to during development.

The Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Soroti, Mr Peter Pex Paak, directed the area land committee to halt UCAA's activities, stating that the correct processes had not been followed. “Initially, they said they were just opening the boundaries, but that is not the case,” he said, insisting that the contracted surveyor stop work immediately.

During today’s engagement, Mr. Paak discovered that this is a new application for land acquisition, which has led to community discontent. He noted that a complaint received in his office three weeks ago estimated that approximately 36 families are affected.

Mr Alfred Martin Aruo, the former mayor of Soroti City, explained that a mutual agreement with CAA in 2013 involved opening boundaries that did not affect Camp swahili, Aminit, or Madera, but only a small section of Kichijanji. He mentioned that letters were sent to CAA to resolve ongoing issues, but no resolution was reached.

Mr Aruo pointed out that runway expansion could impact a dumping site and a school, while also highlighting challenges with nearby power lines.

Soroti East Division Mayor, Mr. Paul Omer, stated that if CAA wishes to expand the airport, they must communicate clearly with local communities.

The Soroti City Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Joan Alobo, urged CAA to clarify its intentions when acquiring additional land, noting that the initial title of CAA corresponds to the area where the current fence ends.