Soroti runs out of Covidex

By George Muron More by this Author

A section of patients in Soroti District using Covidex for treatment against Covid-19 are stranded after the herbal medicine ran out of stock in pharmacies.

The medicine was developed by scientists at Mbarara University of Science and Technology led by Prof Patrick Ogwang.

The National Drug Authority (NDA) on Tuesday approved its use pending clinical trials.

Mr Stephen Okima, a survivor of Covid 19, said he failed to find it in Soroti Town.

Survivor

“I tested positive for Covid-19 before I was admitted to Soroti Regional Hospital Covid treatment unit. While there, doctors prescribed Vitamin C and Zinc as well as fruits and balanced diet but I stealthily incorporated Covidex which I bought from Abata Drug Shop at Shs12,000. The treatment made a positive change and within three days, I was better,” Mr Okima, who was discharged on Monday, said.

Mr John Okion, another customer at Abata Drug Shop, failed to find the medicine.

“I was directed to Dr Engulu’s clinic and Abata drug shop but I did not get any. I alternatively moved out to other pharmacies hoping to find it but I was not successful,” Mr Okion said.

Ms Eseza Okidi Olato a worker at the the drug shop, said they had stocked 600 bottles of Covidex but they were sold out in three days.

“We sold the medicine in bulk to customers. Some could ask for five bottles, others 10, 50 and 100,” Ms Olato said.

She is optimistic that another consignment may arrive next week.