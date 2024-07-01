Soroti teachers storm district headquarters over unpaid salaries

A section of primary school teachers in Soroti District on Monday stormed the district headquarters demanding answers and action on their unpaid salaries.

The aggrieved teachers stormed the district headquarters demanding for explanation as to why their salaries from February to date have not yet been cleared.

Ms Susan Alupo, a teacher at Awoja bridge primary school, expressed her frustration: "How can I teach with an empty stomach and my children are at home? It's demoralizing!"

Mr Moses Etiau, a teacher from Merok Primary School, who doubles as a coordinator for teachers in Soroti, threatened to lock the offices until their demands were met.

"We are not happy and today we had come ready to lock the office of the RDC, CAO, and Human resource until we get answers," he said.

The District Chairperson, Mr Simon Peter Edoru, acknowledged the issue, stating that over 300 teachers were affected, with only 30 receiving their pay. He apologized, citing errors in TIN numbers submitted by some teachers.

Mr Edoru promised to work towards resolving the issue, urging teachers to submit required documents by the end of the day.

Mr Moses Esatu, Principal Assistant Secretary, assured the teachers that a meeting with the RDC, CAO, and service commission secretary would be held on Tuesday to address the issue.

He appealed to the teachers to calm down and return to class, promising that their payments would be processed.