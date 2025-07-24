Soroti West division NRM aspirants go unopposed

A number of National Resistance Movement (NRM) aspirants in Soroti City West Division have emerged unopposed ahead of today’s party primaries.

Initially, the mayoral race had attracted two contenders—Mr Denis Omaria and Mr Celestine Enabu, both residents of Onyakai Cell in Amoru Ward. However, the race took a dramatic turn when Mr Omaria withdrew in favour of Mr Enabu following consultations with party leaders.

“For a while now, NRM has struggled to secure leadership in Soroti City, even during its time as a municipality. I’ve chosen to sacrifice my bid to help the party consolidate support,” Mr Omaria said.

In response, Mr Enabu expressed gratitude to his former rival and pledged to work closely with party members to strengthen the NRM’s presence in the city.

Other aspirants who are now unopposed in Soroti City West Division include Mr Francis Esudu for Soroti City Mayor, Mr Ivan Onyait for the city male councillor seat, Ms Hellen Akiror for Soroti West Division Woman Councillor “B” representing Arapai, Agama, Agora, Oderai, Amoru, and Amen “A” and “B” wards, and Ms Stella Nagawa for Soroti West Division “A,” which covers Senior Quarters, Nakatunya, Pamba, Orwadai, and Oderai/Majengo wards.

NRM Soroti City Chairperson, Mr John Enomu, welcomed the development, saying it boosts the party’s unity and strengthens its chances ahead of the 2026 general elections.

“This kind of solidarity is what the NRM strives for,” he said. “When aspirants set aside personal ambitions for the bigger picture, the party becomes stronger.”

Mr Justine Okello, the NRM registrar for Soroti City, confirmed that with Mr Omaria’s withdrawal, there would be no need for primary voting in Soroti West Division.

“All positions in the division are now unopposed, and today’s party primary exercise will only proceed in Soroti East Division,” Mr Okello said.



