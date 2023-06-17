Soroti woman kills her 1-year-old son

Police in Soroti City are holding a woman on suspicion of killing her one-year-old son.



It’s alleged that Rehema Taku, a resident of Cell B2 in Campswahili ward, East Division, in Soroti City, bashed Salim Nasu’s head on the stone leading to his death.



Taku reportedly had a misunderstanding with her husband whom she accused of engaging in multiple extramarital affairs.



East Kyoga regional Police Spokesperson SP Ageca Oscar Gregg said the suspect will be subjected to mental stability tests as part of police investigations before she is arraigned in court.



“We are investigating a Friday night case of murder by assault of a one-and-a-half-year-old baby Salim Nasu, by his biological mother Rehema Taku,” SP Ageca said.



According to him, preliminary investigations into the murder indicate that at towards midnight, the baby started crying uncontrollably- prompting the mother to move out with the baby.



“After a short while, she returned into the house. Immediately after the baby cried again,, she went outside and started bashing the baby's head against a stone leading the boy’s death. She was restrained and police consequently informed of the incident,” the police spokesperson told journalists on Saturday.