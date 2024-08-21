South Rwenzori diocese bans priests from attending parties after 5pm

The Bishop of South Rwenzori Diocese [Anglican], Rev Nason Baluku announced that the diocesan synod has resolved to ban all priests from attending parties beyond 5pm within the diocese warning that any priest who violates the directive will be subjected disciplinary actions.

Bishop Baluku told this publication that to effectively enforce the ban, the matrimonial services conducted by priests in churches will now be limited to one hour, and wedding receptions must concluded not later than 5pm.

“Any priest in this diocese of South Rwenzori who will be seen at a wedding or giveaway function beyond 5pm should surely face the disciplinary council because that shows your carelessness! We are there to guide people not to watch them mess up with life. Let people leave party venues by 5pm not wasting time gossiping,” he said.

As a chairman of the diocesan synod, Bishop Baluku reported that the resolution was passed during meetings held on July 23 and 24th, 2024, and now the church leaders will undertake efforts to educate people on efficient time management when planning such events.

He said the decision was reached after extensive discussions among synod members, who expressed concern over widespread poverty leading to families struggling to afford even one meal a day.

"Why attend giveaway or wedding parties starting at 2pm when guests arrive as early as 9am? What puzzles me, especially at giveaway parties, is the lengthy dances by groups of women for guests, consuming up to half an hour, followed by speeches," Bishop Baluku said.

Bishop Baluku expressed concern that wedded couples often arrive at the reception around 6:30 pm, despite the Holy Matrimony service lasting no more than an hour and a half.

"I’m not discouraging you from attending parties, but at least prioritize your responsibilities, such as visiting your garden or business, and then attend the party around midday. After all, it’s not your party; you're there only as a witness. Keep in mind that some people attend these functions just to gossip. We need to think beyond our immediate desires! The more time we waste on such activities, the more we will continue to lament about poverty," Bishop Baluku said.

Rev. Ven Mannaseh Takwenda, the Archdeacon for Maliba Archdeaconry in Busongora North, welcomed the ban saying it’s reasonable, but expressed concerns about its enforcement.

"Certain circumstances should be considered when passing such resolutions. For example, what if it rains the entire day and only stops at 4:45 pm? What if the function is at my home? I recall an incident in my home area in 2011, where a man was preparing to go to church to marry his partner. However, as they were getting ready, the man's grandfather, who was also preparing to attend the ceremony, suddenly collapsed and died.

How would you handle such situations?" Rev. Takwenda questioned.

Ms Grace Kabugho Kimekeke, a Synod delegate, remarked that the resolution, if implemented, could have a significant impact.

"The problem lies with our young women; instead of engaging in productive work, some are busy attending parties as bridesmaids, to the extent that they will agree to any costs suggested by the bride just to be included. These young women often have no jobs, and even if they do, the costs equal their monthly salary. Do you expect them to become wealthy? Of course not. Their next option will be turning to sugar daddies, and the result will be misery," she noted.