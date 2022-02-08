Prime

South Sudan accuses Uganda of hiding rebels in refugee camps

Former South Sudan Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Johnson Juma Okot (centre) flanked by UPDF Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi (second left), and other senior army officials, during a press briefing after holding a joint security meeting at Gulu 4th Division UPDF Barracks in November 2020. PHOTO | TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

By  MARKO TAIBOT  &  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

What you need to know:

  • During the meeting at Moyo Multipurpose Hall in Moyo Town Council on January 25, South Sudan authorities estimate that about 4,000 rebels could be hiding in the refugee camps and called for quick action.

South Sudanese military and political authorities have accused their Ugandan counterparts of harbouring rebel remnants in refugee settlement camps in northern Uganda.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.