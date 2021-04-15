South Sudan removes roadblocks, illegal fees on major border routes

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Security on major routes from Uganda to South Sudan has normalised, days after truck drivers ended their strike against the killing of Ugandan traders.

This follows a meeting last week between representatives of the traders and South Sudan officials on how to deal with the problem.

Mr William Busuulwa, the head of Uganda National Transporters Alliance, said they agreed with South Sudan officials that truck drivers should be escorted by the military from the border to and from major towns.

“We had preferred Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) to escort us but it was rejected by the South Sudan officials who said they are in a sovereign country that has capacity to defend their infrastructure. Later we agreed that they protect our traders,” Mr Busuulwa said in an interview on Tuesday.

Mr Busuulwa said they agreed that South Sudan allows Uganda to have military liaison officers at the border and in Juba who coordinate security-related issues on the routes.

The South Sudan authorities also denied knowledge of armed men terrorising traders.

While speaking to Daily Monitor yesterday, traders said since the meeting, some positive reforms have been implemented.

Mr Eriasa Mugagga, a businessman in Juba, said roadblocks have been removed and illegal charges have been stopped.

“The situation has come back to normal. Trucks have started operating and they are bringing merchandise without any problems,” Mr Mugagga said.

Armed men have been erecting roadblocks on major roads in South Sudan where they would charge illegal fees.

Some even looted property from their victims.

“The armed people, who attack Ugandans are dressed in uniforms similar to those of the South Sudan army. Many Ugandans can’t distinguish between genuine officials and criminals that is why we wanted help from the UPDF,” Mr Busuulwa said.

On compensating relatives of Ugandans who lost their lives as a result of the robbers, Mr Busuulwa said the South Sudan officials requested for more time to discuss with concerned ministries in their country and then get back to the Ugandan delegation.

Killings

Last month, four Ugandans were killed while on their way to South Sudan to do business. They were waylaid by unidentified armed people, shot dead, their merchandise looted and trucks burnt.

