South Sudan slaps $130 charge on trucks

East African private sector associations have protested the new charges slapped on each vehicle travelling to and from South Sudan, saying they are illegal and would make export of goods to the country costly.

In December last year, South Sudan introduced $100 (Shs350,000) as annual fees for each vehicle that travels to and from their country. Another $30 (about Shs105,000) is charged on each vehicle travelling to or from South Sudan.

The implementation of the new laws start on March 1, 2022 but the East Africa Business Council (EABC), which is the apex of East African sector association, wants these charges on vehicles from the East Africa Community scrapped.

In a press statement, the EABC executive director, Mr John Bosco Kalisa, said East Africans are permitted to drive private cars across borders in the community free of charge for visits not longer than seven days.

“Additionally, these charges contravene the spirit of the EAC customs union and common market protocols and thus impede the ease of doing business in South Sudan, making products manufactured in the EAC bloc for export to South Sudan uncompetitive,” Mr Kalisa said.

According to South Sudan officials, the fees are intended to strengthen their border security.

“…South Sudan is enhancing security measures at its border checkpoints. In particular, the government of the Republic of South Sudan is implementing automated data collection and analysis, digital tagging and license plate recognition systems to identify the vehicles and their occupants, arriving to and departing from South Sudan,” a notice from South Sudan Ministry of Interior states.

The charges will also affect business people who transport goods to South Sudan. For instance, each truck or bus operator will have to pay $60 (about Shs210,000) per route and the cost will be passed on to the consumer in South Sudan.

Mr William Busuulwa, the chairperson of the Uganda National Transport Alliance, said since South Sudan removed visa charges on people from the EAC, they have been introducing unfair tariffs.

“There are many checkpoints on all roads from Juba, the South Sudan capital. They charge money from foreign truck drivers. This is unfair. We are part of the EAC where citizens of member countries aren’t supposed to be charged such fees,” Mr Busuulwa said.

Some trucks from Uganda are hired once to deliver goods to South Sudan, which means that they will be charged nearly half the amount of money they charge as transport costs.