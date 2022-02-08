South Sudan slaps $130 charge on trucks

Traffic at Elegu border as truck drivers resumed transportation of goods to South Sudan recently. PHOTO/POLYCAP KALOKWERA

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • The charges will also affect business people who transport goods to South Sudan.

East African private sector associations have protested the new charges slapped on each vehicle travelling to and from South Sudan, saying they are illegal and would make export of goods to the country costly.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.