South Sudan starts giving malaria jabs as Uganda prepares

The South Sudan government has launched a nationwide rollout of the R21 malaria vaccine, the Global Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) said on July 16.

With this launch, the country joins other African countries such as Cameroon and Burkina Faso that have also embraced the new tool for the malaria fight. Uganda also plans to start inoculating children against the leading killer disease in October 2024.

In a statement, Gavi said that the launch followed “the arrival of the first consignment of over 645,000 doses of the R21 malaria vaccine in Juba on 31 May 2024.”

“These vaccines will initially be distributed to the 28 counties with the highest malaria burden, with plans to scale up the rollout nationwide,” the statement reads.

South Sudan did this in partnership with UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance in the country's efforts to safeguard the health and well-being of its children.

“Malaria continues to be a leading cause of illness and death in South Sudan, particularly among young children. In 2022, the country reported an estimated 2.8 million cases and 6,680 deaths. With approximately 7,630 new cases and 18 fatalities daily, South Sudan has one of the highest malaria incidence rates in the region,” the statement reads further.

WHO has recommended the RTS,S/AS01, and R21/Matrix-M vaccines to prevent malaria in children. The rollout of the RTS,S, and R21 malaria vaccines will ensure an adequate supply to meet demand, significantly benefiting children living in areas where malaria poses a major public health risk.

Patience Musanhu, Gavi Senior Country Manager for South Sudan, said in the statement: “The nationwide rollout of the malaria vaccine marks a significant milestone in South Sudan's journey to reduce the devastating burden of malaria and saving countless young lives.”