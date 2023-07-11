South Sudan to weed out criminals - envoy

Wrong characters, who have been destabilising the peace at the border of Uganda and South Sudan, will be dealt with, a South Sudanese envoy has warned.

Mr Simon Juach Deng, the South Sudanese ambassador to Uganda, said the two countries enjoy a cordial political and economic relationship but some elements have a mission of destabilising the same by attacking traders enroute to South Sudan.

“We have seen trucks transporting goods to South Sudan being attacked by individuals whose intention is to destabilise our cordial relationship. They are the minority and we shall not allow them to continue destabilising our relationship. We shall weed them out and our good relationship continues,” Mr Deng said at an event to mark the 12th independence anniversary of South Sudan in Kampala on Sunday.

Ugandan traders have on several occasions fallen victim to ambushes as they travel toSouth Sudan for trade. Some have been killed while others sustained injuries. This has led to some abandoning the business.

About 10 years ago, the then Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, said the attackers mainly look for cattle but when they fail, they turn on the traders.

Mr Deng called for a functioning and united South Sudan community in Uganda and urged them to pray for peace to prevail back at home and in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“When our brothers and sisters in Congo have a problem, the effects will spill over to South Sudan so we should pray for them too,” he said.

He added: “We should also promote a united South Sudan. My vision is to have one people, one nation, and one destination. We should function as one entity.”

The minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Mr Hilary Onek, has asked the Uganda National Bureau of Statistics (Unbs) and its South Sudan counterpart to ensure that exports from both countries meet the required standards.

“When goods are certified, we shall be assured of quality goods going to your country or coming to Uganda, because some unscrupulous businessmen can mix sugar with sand and sell it,” Mr Onek said.

He urged the people of South Sudan to shun sectarian tendencies and instead promote dialogue, reconciliation and inclusiveness to create an environment where diversity is celebrated and every citizen feels valued and empowered.

The minister said Uganda is committed to supporting South Sudan in implementing the components of the revitalised peace agreement signed in 2018, including organising elections in 2024.

About the independence

South Sudan, the youngest country in the world, got its independence from Sudan on July 9, 2011.

This followed a referendum in January of the same year in which almost 99 percent of the people in the South voted in favour of being an independent nation.