South Sudanese businessman robbed of Shs37m in Butaleja

Five unknown thugs armed with machetes robbed Shs37million from a South Sudanese businessman in Uganda, police said on Sunday.

Bukedi South Regional Police spokesperson Moses Mugwe said they have started investigating a case of aggravated robbery against 35-year-old Emmanuel Okiror in Butunga Cell, Butaleja Town Council in Butaleja District.

Okiror is a businessman and resident of Keji-Keji, in the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

“The complainant who is a businessman dealing in agricultural produce was convinced by his driver that agricultural produce is cheap in Butaleja District,” police said.

According to Mugwe, the victim was on August 3 picked Shs37million as the two started their journey from Juba to Butaleja District on that very day, reaching their destination at 11:50pm.

“When they reached, the victim suggested that since it was late, they needed to get a guest house to sleep but the suspect insisted that the two would sleep in their home claiming it was near Butaleja Town council,” Mugwe explained.

The suspect then allegedly called a motorcycle rider to come and take them.

“The boda boda rider carried them but when they reached the crime scene, the suspect instructed the rider to stop alleging that he wanted to have a short call. Shortly after, five men appeared wearing face masks and three of them armed with knives. They pulled the victim off the motorcycle, ordered him to sit down, give them his national ID, his phone and the Shs37m which was in his laptop bag,” police said quoting the victim’s account.

According to police the victim was later forced to drink a water-like substance and he lost consciousness until Saturday.

“He (Victim) discovered that all his items like phone, money, shoes, national ID and others had been taken by the robbers. The victim got help from a boda rider who directed him to Butaleja Central Police station to report the case,” police noted.



