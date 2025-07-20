South Sudanese refugee dead, another injured at Terego mining site 

A 35-year-old South Sudanese refugee has been confirmed dead, and another hospitalised after soil buried them at a mining site in Terego District in Northern Uganda.

Nema Onyiyo is said to have died at around 2 pm on Saturday after soil collapsed on him and her colleague, Lilious Pasi, 35 at River Ure, Point J village, Imvepi refugee settlement, Odupi sub-county, Terego District.

One of the eyewitnesses and a resident of the area said they saw two people at the mining site before the incident happened.

"We at a later time, heard cries for help coming from the area that attracted our attention. Upon reaching the mining site, we discovered a woman partially buried in the soil," the source said.

According to SP Collins Asea, the police public relations officer for West Nile, said they have launched investigations to establish the actual cause of death at the illegal mining site.

"The District OC CID and his team responded swiftly to the scene and the conscious victim was rescued and transported to Yinga Health Centre III for treatment, while the deceased's body was taken to Arua Regional Hospital for a postmortem examination," he said.

He said, Pasi is currently stable and receiving treatment.

"Despite previous efforts to curb illegal mining activities, residents continue to engage in such practices. It has been observed that vulnerable women and children are predominantly involved in these activities," he added.

According to police, the mining site has been significantly altered, leading to environmental hazards and many refugee women, facing food shortages and lacking support, are compelled to participate in illegal mining to sustain their families.