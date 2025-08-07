South Sudanese refugee found dead in Yumbe

A female South Sudanese refugee living in Bidibidi zone five settlement in Yumbe District has been discovered dead.

The body of Faima Chetima, 34, was discovered at Buya Villge, Oluba Parish, Odravu West sub-county at around 8pm on Wednesday.

According to SP Collins Asea, the West Nile regional police spokesperson, the deceased was last seen heading to her garden at 7am on Wednesday.

"Upon investigation, homicide detectives and Scene of Crime Officers visited the scene. The deceased’s body exhibited visible cut wounds and a heavy, hard stone with traces of blood was found nearby," he said.

The body has been transported to Yumbe Regional Referral Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Mr Godfrey Driwale, the chairperson of Odravu West sub-county, expressed disappointment over the incident, noting that the area has become a black spot due to repeated incidents of crime.

"This incident happened near a road that connects Yangani to Abiriamajo refugee settlements. That area has become a black spot in my area because it's not the first time such an incident has happened," he said.

Driwale called for increased security patrols in the area, stating that the lack of homes in the vicinity has made it an easy target for wrongdoers.

"Since the security meeting has no impact, there is a need for the security team to interest themselves and have patrols in that area to avoid such happenings," he added.



