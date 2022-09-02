Soybean farmers, dealers play cat and mouse game

Moses Odong, 37, a resident of Laneno Village in Lakwana Sub-county, Omoro District, harvested two acres of soybeans hoping to realise at least 30 bags of the cereal, however, he got 10 bags.

Mr Odong quickly sold off the beans to a dealer due to the fear of price fluctuation.

“I had to sell the eight bags when it wasn’t fully dry. I had already picked some money from a middleman,” Mr Odong said.

His testimony is a replica of what many other farmers go through in Omoro District, the Monitor has established.

Ms Harriet Akello, 45, a farmer in Oryo Village in Kec Okela Parish, said some farmers rush to sell half-dry soybeans because of poverty.

“Last week, I took soybeans that weighed 115 kilogrammes at home to a dealer, but when he weighed the sack, it had reduced to 98kgs, so they are cheating us,” Ms Akello said.

Mr Robert Odoch, a produce dealer in Patek Bar, said some dealers tighten the weighing scales to cheat farmers.

“I must agree that there are people cheating farmers, but also besides bringing wet soybeans, farmers are adding sand into the soybeans, so that it weighs more. Two days ago, I arrested a farmer who added more than five kilogrammes of sand into one of his bags of soybeans,” Mr Odoch said.

He said some middlemen put a Shs500 coin under the weighing scale to alter the reading. Mr Richard Olobo, the chairperson of soybeans farmers in Akidi Sub-county, told Daily Monitor that middlemen are exploiting farmers.

“They come and set their price tag high by Shs200 to lure farmers. However, their weighing scales have been tampered with and they end up cheating us by at least five to 10kgs,” Mr Olobo said.

He asked the district leadership to protect farmers from such unscrupulous dealers. Mr Jomo Oyet, the district production officer, said: “Normally, you will find the middlemen in the garden waiting for the soybeans that are being threshed. It is true they are exploiting people because of the high poverty levels.”

The biggest buyers of soybeans within the region are Mt Meru Millers in Lira District and Mukwano Group of Companies who sub-contract agents to buy a kilogramme between Shs1,500 and Shs2,000.

Mr Douglas Peter Okello, the chairperson of Omoro, said they are engaging the Agriculture and Trade ministries to crack down on dishonest middlemen.

“Besides reviving community stores, we are lobbying for value addition equipment from the Agriculture ministry and linking our farmers to better markets,” Mr Okello said.

He added that “about 93 percent of households in Omoro grow soybeans yet the district has a 70.1 percent poverty rate. This means the production of soybeans has not improved household incomes”.

Mr Julius Peter Ocen, the executive secretary for Soybeans Development Agency Uganda, said 80 percent of soybeans is consumed locally, adding that there is lack of government investment in the cereals sector.

“There is a need to do policy adjustment if farmers are to pick anything out of grains. Right now, nobody can export even a kilogramme of soybeans into the Kenya market, it is their traders who come and buy it from our market and the government has not protected the farmers,” Mr Ocen said.

“It is only Uganda in the entire East Africa that is not enforcing the minimum grain trade standards,’’ he added.

Mr Ocen said much as farmers are being cheated by middlemen, the traders also don’t have meters used to test moisture content in cereals.

“The government needs to regulate the market so that both the farmers and dealers have a fair share of the investment,” Mr Ocen advised.

According to information obtained from the district, more than 500 metric tonnes of soybeans are produced every planting season.





The law