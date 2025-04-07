Spare Gunda Forest Reserve, govt told

Wakiso District leaders, led by the speaker, are advocating for the government to find a different area of land of similar size to the Gunda Forest Reserve, rather than using the forest reserve for development. The government through the State House wants to use the land to set up a Shs165b National Technological Demonstration Centre (NTDC). The centre is expected to house innovators and scientists who will offer solutions to the country.

“The National Forestry and Tree Planting Act 2003 provides that if a forest reserve is going to be degazetted, the same instrument degazetting a forest reserve must gazette another forest reserve,” Mr Nasif Najja, the Wakiso District speaker, said, stressing that it is not Wakiso to identify another piece of land but the government that wants to change the function of the land.

“We don't even have resources right now to take on that process (of degazetting the forest). Let the government provide alternative land to initiate the process of degazetting the forest,” he added.

The 57-hectare Gunda Forest Reserve found in Katabi Town Council near the Entebbe Peninsular, was gazetted in 1932, and in 1998 it was categorised as a local forest reserve managed by Wakiso District. Mr Najja warned that the district would seek legal redress if the government insists on taking over the forestry land without providing an alternative piece of land. During the April 2 council meeting, Mr Najja moved a motion that gives the district chief administrative officer, Mr Alfred Malinga, a two-week ultimatum to file the case in court. “Failure to do so, the council is ready to hire private lawyers to pursue the matter in court if the government insists on taking that land forcefully,” he added.

A section of local leaders claim that the forestry land was subdivided and given to several individuals,but Mr Andrew Nyumba, the secretary of Uganda Land Commission (ULC), dismissed these claims, noting that the land is still intact and there is currently no title for this piece of land since it is a forest reserve.

“The title can only be created if the land is degazetted, but we heard about the planned establishment of an industry hub on that land,” he said. In a March 25 letter to the Minister of Lands, Ms Judith Nabakooba, Mr Matia Lwanga Bwanika, the Wakiso District chairperson, indicated that there’s an illegal conversion of Gunda Forest Reserve land to a freehold title on the directives of the lands junior minister, Mr Sam Mayanja. The letter further revealed that on March 11, Mr Mayanja wrote to Mr Hakim Kiriggwa, the deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) in charge of Entebbe; the Commissioner of Land Registration, the executive director of National Water and Sewerage Corporation and the executive director of National Forestry Authority, directing them to create a freehold land title on Gunda Forest Reserve. “The forest is under the management of Wakiso District Local Government as provided by the National Forestry and Tree Planting Act 2003, Section 48(e)…this serves to request you to rescind the directives pending further engagements.”





Mr Bwanika noted that degazettement of forest reserves for change of land use follows a process, with the Ministry of Water and Environment leading the process and the custodian of the forest reserve, in this case, Wakiso District must have received a request for degazetting by the interested parties. “The district council can accept or reject the request and several technical, environmental, social, and legal assessments and consultations must be made,” he stated. Over a decade ago, leaders in the island district of Kalangala and other 14 urban local governments had requested the government to de-gazette some forests to create room for the ever-expanding population and industrial use. However, the proposal was rejected by a section of parliamentarians and the idea was later shelved.

