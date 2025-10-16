Spark TV gives viewers Mombasa road trip

Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) has announced a weekly raffle draw starting this Friday under which 12 lucky viewers of Spark Television will be given a five-day fully paid road trip to tour Nairobi and Mombasa in January 20260.

According to Ms Flavia Tumusiime, the head of broadcast at NMG-Uganda, the road trip dubbed Twende Mombasa, is aimed at showing appreciation for Spark TV staff and the viewers who have made the television station standout as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

“Spark TV is unique in nature, it has been made by people working in-house for the people who are the audience.

By way of giving back to them, we have made this a community event to honour each of them by giving them a road trip to Mombasa because they have groomed talent, they have made people famous, we have Members of Parliament, we have councillors and people in other spheres of leadership,” she said.

Ms Hajara Ndagire Batuka, the head of marketing at NMG-U, said for one to qualify for the road trip, one has to purchase a token valued at Shs2,000 that should be paid via MTN and Airtel mobile money codes 149083 and 1166460 respectively, which will qualify them to participate in a weekly draw which starts this Friday.

She added that the more tokens one purchases, the more chances of winning the raffle draw. She said the exercise is being supervised by Uganda Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board, which is working with several auditors to ensure that it is free and transparent.

“We are not a gambling company and we don’t have that mandate. The process is being run by a computer random number generating tool provided by the gaming board within the auspices of the gaming board for purposes of oversight because this is about brand promotion and not gambling,” she said.

Ms Jackline Kamakune, the senior communications officer for Uganda Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board, said they came on board to educate the public more about the Twende Mombasa promotional competition, explaining that this is a competition to reward clients and whoever is participating in it, should know that winning isn’t automatic and they need to read the terms and conditions of the competition.

“Spark TV approached us to do the promotional competition. We have tested the random generated number which they are going to use and we can confirm that the inputs and outputs of the numbers are digital and no one will access them.

It is a game of chance,” she said, adding that paying the Shs2, 000 does not automatically qualify you to win. Mr Rogers Buteraba, the managing director for Pack and Go Tours and Travel, who are handling the trip, said they will have the trip on the second week of January 2026.

THE TOUR BENEFITS