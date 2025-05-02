Spark TV marks 10 years of giving women a voice

There was joy and reflection yesterday as Spark TV, Uganda’s first Luganda-language TV station with a special focus on women, marked its 10th anniversary in style. Celebrations kicked off early in the morning with a lineup of activities, including live community coverage where viewers shared what draws them to the station and what content they hope to see in the future.

Current presenters and former staff gathered at Spark TV headquarters at Kampala Serena Hotel to celebrate the milestone and share their experiences at the station they helped shape. The festivities culminated in the cutting of a cake, with speeches from top management paying tribute to a decade of impact, especially in uplifting women and amplifying their voices. Founded in 2015, Spark TV was established as a sister station to NTV Uganda, under the Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U), with the vision of creating a platform to highlight critical issues affecting women and underserved communities. NMG-U is also the mother company of Daily Monitor, KFM, and Dembe FM. Ms Harriet Namayanja, the Head of Production at Spark TV, traced the journey back to 2014 when the idea was first floated.

“At the time, I was Production Manager at NTV. My then-boss, Ms Aggie Konde (former Managing Director), suggested that we introduce Luganda programming on NTV. But some of the translated content didn’t resonate with our target audience,” Ms Namayanja recalled. This led to a proposal for a dedicated Luganda-language station. With input from former colleague Abubaker Muwonge, the idea was brought to life, and Spark TV was born. “These are the fruits we are celebrating ten years later,” she said proudly. Ms Susan Nsibirwa, the Managing Director of NMG-U, described the anniversary as a moment of pride and recommitment to the company’s values. “It’s been a long ten-year journey, but we’re now better positioned to make an even greater difference in the lives of our audiences,” she said. She emphasised that Spark TV stands out because of its unique commitment to female-centred content, promising that the station will remain relevant and impactful. “We want to move with our audiences. Our content will continue to reflect the realities and aspirations of the communities we serve,” Ms Nsibirwa added.

Justification Ms Flavia Tumusiime Kabura, the head of broadcast at NMG-U, said the founding vision was to challenge patriarchy by giving women a platform. “We asked ourselves—who is creating content for women, and by women? We wanted to address issues that matter to them—health, business, leadership, and empowerment,” she said. Though the station was primarily focused on women, viewer feedback prompted an evolution. “Our male viewers said we were leaving them out. We adjusted to a 70 percent women, 30 percent men content mix, ensuring inclusivity while staying true to our mission,” she said. Ms Diana Betta, Spark TV’s former Production Manager, said the station was created to serve a neglected audience. “We wanted to target young female entrepreneurs, low-income earners, and the voiceless. NTV’s audience wasn’t necessarily speaking to them,” she said. She attributed Spark TV’s resilience to continuous research and a commitment to high journalistic standards.

“We don’t air impractical content. Everything is researched and tailored to be relevant and usable,” she said. However, the journey hasn’t been without challenges. Ms Betta said some rival stations copied Spark TV’s Live Wire concept but failed to maintain ethical standards, leading to suspension by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC). Mr Abubaker Sserunyigo, the producer of Spark TV’s flagship Luganda news bulletin Agafa Eyo, said the programme was designed to give voice to grassroots communities.

“From the start, our mission has been to highlight everyday struggles and bring visibility to the lives of ordinary Ugandans,” he said. The news bulletin, now seven years old, was initially produced by a small team under the leadership of then editorial head Maurice Mugisha. Other founding members included Frank Walusimbi, Joseline Nakibuule, Susan Nanyanzi, Jamirah Mulindwa Nuwaha, Andrew Lwanga, and Steven Kibwika. The Spark TV at 10 celebrations will continue through to October, with several public engagement activities planned both on-air and in the community.

Key milestones

. First Luganda TV station with a women-first focus

. Played a key role in highlighting women’s issues in mainstream media

. Expanded community-based reporting and inclusive programming

.Reached underserved urban and peri-urban audiences

.Inspired content innovation across Luganda media landscape

.Maintained high editorial and professional standards



