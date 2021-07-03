SPCs storm Lugazi CPS over unpaid election salaries

By Derick Kissa More by this Author

Former Special Police Constables (SPCs) who manned the general elections have stormed Lugazi Central Police Station (CPS) in Buikwe district demanding for unpaid salaries.

Mr Yasin Kyeyune, a resident of Najjembe division said he was contracted for three months upon being recruited into SPC but has since received salary for one month.

"We were supposed to be paid for the three months. I have come at the District Police Commander’s (DPC) office innumerable times but I have not been helped," Mr Kyeyune said.

Another SPC personnel, Ms Beatrice Babirye who also resides in the same area voiced concern saying she’s now stranded and has ‘‘lost hope on being paid for her services.’’

"I am demanding over Shs300, 000 for one month. I have travelled from Najjembe to Lugazi CPS over ten times but I have not received any help. They always tell me to go to the DPC's office but the one who was there went for training," Ms Babirye said.

Ms Grace Nakajjiri, a resident of Ngogwe sub-county said: ‘‘I am tired of demanding for money which they might not pay but I worked for this money and they should pay us."

Our efforts to talk to the acting DPC were futile after they referred us to the Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto who declined commenting on the issue.

However, Buikwe Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Ms Jane Frances Kagaayi said that all complainants should report the matter to her office for help.

"I’ve got reports that there are some SPCs who have not received their salaries but let them come to my office. As long as they were not defaulters, I will help them," she said.

Last year, police recruited at least 20,000 SPCs as polling constables and each SPC was entitled to about Shs375, 200 per month and Shs60, 000 as allowance for providing security on voting day.