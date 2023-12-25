Speak without fear, Kabaka Mutebi tells religious leaders

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has implored religious leaders to always speak boldly on issues concerning the kingdom affairs and ordinary Ugandans.

In his message delivered by Prince Daudi Wasajja to Christian faithful during the Christmas Service at Rubaga Cathedral, the Kabaka said religious leaders should always speak with firmness, especially on issues that take the Kingdom and the entire country at large, forward.

"You should do this without discriminating other regions. We should enable collective growth of Buganda and Uganda as a country at large," he said.

He emphasized the imperative of eliminating treachery and fostering unity among the youth to collectively address issues affecting the Kingdom.

"Whatever we have achieved in 2023 should be used as foundation as we enter 2024 so that we know where we are coming from and where we are going," he said.

In his message, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Rev Paul Ssemogerere who led the Service, decried what he called numerous atrocities including; rampant corruption and lack of respect for rule of law, extortions and intolerance among Christian faithful.

“Let's be inspired by the life of Christ. His love and gratitude should manifest in our lives but today we see high rate of corruption in public offices, rampant road accidents, no respect for rule of law, rising transport fares in Christmas season, medical personnel asking for money before touching patients, unfair school fees, sex for marks, marks for sale in some institutions and delayed justice for some inmates," he said.

Uganda and the world he said would be a best place to live in, if all people did the right thing to ensure that God's love and humility leads in whatever everyone does.

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II . PHOTO/ FILE

"Whenever you go to the hospital with no money, they will ask you where is the attendant you may think they are meaning somebody yet they mean money. People who cause accidents on roads drive selfishly," he said.

The State Minister for Higher Education John C Muyingo, who represented government reiterated Archbishop Ssemogerere's message of creating and promoting love, peace and unity.

"Let love prevail amongst us in the country and world at large. We should love our children and take care of them and not forget taking them to schools," he said.

He added that government plans to recruit 6,000 teachers in addition to the recently recruited 3,000 and has as well constructed schools all aimed at ensuring that all children of school going age get their education in full.