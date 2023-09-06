Speaker Among adjourns House as ministers make no show in plenary

Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among has this afternoon, September 6, unusually adjourned plenary as none of the entire cabinet ministers appeared in the House sitting that was scheduled for today.

"This afternoon, I was compelled to adjourn House Business prematurely because of the absence a single Minister to respond to critical national matters. The issues raised by MPs concern the well-being of our people who we represent and must be given priority," Speaker Among tweeted minutes after she adjourned plenary.

In the lead up to the adjournment, the Speaker had decried the persistent absenteeism despite her repetitive caution to cabinet on the same.

“We cannot come here as Members of Parliament, waste our time, talk, nobody is [here] to respond and [yet] they are paid highly,” Ms Among said before adding that “We have 83 ministers and for that reason therefore I first want to meet the executive on this matter. Let's adjourn the House until we have this issue resolved.”

In August last year, Speaker Among came tough on inconsistent attendance by some of the Members of Parliament in plenary sittings.

She specifically warned that she would issue cautionary letters to legislators that were said to be in the habit of skipping House proceedings and yet colossal sums of taxpayers’ money was being paid to them to execute their mandate.