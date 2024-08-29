Speaker Among demands fast-track report on Karuma Bridge

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has issued a two-week ultimatum to the Ministry of Works and Transport to provide a

comprehensive report on the status of the temporarily closed Karuma Bridge.

This directive follows concerns raised by Members of Parliament from Greater Northern region about the state of road networks and infrastructure, particularly the delays in the Karuma Bridge project.

The Speaker's pronouncement came on Thursday, the second day of the regional parliamentary sitting.

“We need action taken for us to be able to have an alternative road. All the roads we have tasked you with need to be addressed,” Ms Among directed.

She added: “Minister, we really need to work on the Karuma Bridge; let the Kiteezi scenario not come to Karuma. I therefore give you two weeks to present a comprehensive report about what has been done, what is going on and what will be done.”

Ms Among also emphasised, “When you present your report, do not just promise future action. Show us what you are currently doing.”

Mr Okin PP Ojara, MP for Chua West County, expressed concern that the situation at Karuma could deteriorate similarly to the Kiteezi incident if prompt action is not taken.

“Madam Speaker, recent events in Kiteezi, where over 30 lives were lost due to government negligence, highlight the urgency of addressing the Karuma Bridge issue,” Mr Okin stated. “Is the Minister handling the situation appropriately, or is he merely lamenting?”

In addition, Mr Dan Kimosho, chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Physical Infrastructure, questioned the progress of work on Karuma Bridge since its closure on May 24, 2024.

Mr Kimosho reported that during the committee’s site visit, the physical progress was only at 1.02 percent compared to the planned 2.20 percent.

“It appears there is minimal work being done, especially underground. When did this work actually start?” Mr Kimosho queried. “Is the Minister in order, or is work only being done in the air?”

In response, State Minister for Works, Mr Musa Ecweru, assured that work on the bridge is ongoing.

“Right Honourable Speaker, we are actively working on the bridge. We are balancing the use of the old bridge while constructing a new one, similar to the one completed in Jinja. We are collaborating with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on this project,” Mr Ecweru explained.

He added, “I will bring my report that is comprehensive, I will be indicating to you, Rt. Hon. Speaker and Parliament, when we are going to do what, at what time, and what we have done so far, particularly in the new bridge in Karuma, because of the sensitive nature of that connectivity.”



Background

Uganda National Roads Authority closed the 61-year-old Karuma Bridge to heavy vehicles and trucks in May for maintenance.

Heavy vehicles from Kampala to Lango, Acholi and West Nile regions are advised to use alternative routes through Luwero-Kafu, Masindi-Paraa, Murchison Falls National Park, or eastern Uganda via Iganga, Nakalama-Tirinya-Pallisa-Kumi-Soroti-Lira.

However, to save time and cost, many public transporters have opted to use the Gulu-Kampala highway. On July 6, State Minister for Works Musa Ecweru launched the process of repairing the bridge.