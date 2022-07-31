Speaker Among donates Shs600m healthcare equipment to Bukedea

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has appealed to District Health officials across the country to monitor and ensure effective distribution of medical equipment and medicines as a way of improving access to essential healthcare and improving overall well-being of the people through quality health care delivery.



‘’One of government’s primary focus is to put people first by improving their well-being, which is underscored by the Sustainable Development Goals (3) of ensuring good health and well-being of the populace. I want you to support this effort by ensuring that such services reach to the grassroots,’’ she said.

She made the remarks in her speech delivered by Soroti City West MP Jonathan Ebwalu while handing over health equipment estimated at over Shs600 million to Bukedea Health Centre IV in Bukedea district on Friday.

Sustainable Development Goal three targets reducing the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births and ending preventable deaths of newborns and children under 5 years of age, with all countries aiming to reduce neonatal mortality to at least as low as 12 per 1,000 live births and under-5 mortality to as low as 25 per 1,000 live births by 2030, among other targets.

The consignment of medical items included a brand new Ambulance, beds, medical oxygen, mama kits, surgical tools, Mosquito nets among others.

According to the Speaker, a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) her donation is meant to compliment government’s support to the country’s health delivery system.