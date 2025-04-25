Speaker Among heads team for Pope’s burial

The Speaker of Parliament on April 24 led the country’s official delegation to the burial of Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21. Sources told Monitor that the Vatican officials had invited President Museveni to attend the burial, but the Head of State delegated Speaker Anita Among (pictured) to represent him at the burial set for April 26.

“The President received an invitation and delegated the Speaker to represent him,” a source said. Other sources said the Speaker is leading a team of four delegates, including two Members of Parliament and two aides, making her the fifth.

Mr Chris Obore, the Parliament’s director of communication and public affairs, confirmed the Speaker is expected to lead a team of four from Uganda, but did not provide details. The delegation was scheduled to fly out yesterday and arrive before the burial tomorrow.

Mr Sandor Walusimbi, the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, confirmed the President would not attend the burial. Speaker Among met Pope Francis on eight occasions, five times in private audiences and twice during official engagements, demonstrating the strength of their relationship.

In an interview with the media on April 21, Speaker Among reflected on those meetings, expressing admiration for the Pope’s humility, messages of peace, and commitment to humanitarian causes. She noted that Pope Francis was not only a spiritual leader but also a global advocate of social justice and compassion, values she holds dear.

During their private meetings, the Speaker said she engaged with the Pope on matters relating to peace, development, and Uganda’s role in global humanitarian efforts. The invitation for her to lead the delegation underscores the importance of Uganda’s diplomatic and spiritual ties with the Vatican.