Speaker Among mourns Pope Francis, recalls praise for Uganda’s family values

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has conveyed her deepest sympathies on the passing of Pope Francis, joining millions worldwide in mourning the Catholic Church's spiritual leader.

In a statement on her X formerly Tweeter handle, Speaker Among expressed her profound sense of loss, saying, "It is with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss that I join millions around the world in mourning the Holy Father."

"Pope Francis was passionate about social justice and world peace. He boldly advocated for religious tolerance and forgiveness among the faithful in the Universal Church," she added.

Reflecting on her personal interactions with Pope Francis, Among noted his humility and dedication to service.

"During the many private audiences I had with him, he exemplified a life of humility and compassion. He was a powerful advocate for social justice and dedicated his life to serving God. He truly embodied humility, compassion, and a commitment to social justice," she said.

As a devout Catholic, Speaker Among had the privilege of meeting Pope Francis regularly, typically once a year over the past few years. Her most recent meeting with him was in November 2024.

One of their most memorable encounters occurred on August 25, 2023, during a private audience at the Vatican. Pope Francis commended her for her role in protecting family values through the passage of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill.

"I thank you, Parliament and the people of Uganda for upholding family values. The family is the rock on which society stands," he said.

He also encouraged her to stay committed to Christian values despite facing sanctions from some Western countries.

Pope Francis further praised President Yoweri Museveni, describing him as a "brilliant leader" who has championed human rights and lauded Uganda’s refugee-friendly policies.

During the meeting, Among thanked the Pope for his prayers and blessings toward her leadership and extended greetings from President Museveni and the people of Uganda.

As Uganda joins the rest of the world in honoring the late pontiff, Speaker Among offered a closing prayer:

"May the Lord Almighty, whom he served throughout his life, grant him eternal rest."

With 37.4 percent of Ugandans identifying as Catholic, the death of Pope Francis is being mourned by millions across the country.