Speaker Among slams gov't for inflating funds required for LCI elections





Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among has criticised the government for allegedly exaggerating the amount of money needed to organise and conduct successful LCI elections.

She directed her concern to the government side, represented by the Prime Minister, during the plenary session.

Ms Among urged them to review the figures and ensure that the elections are successfully held across the country without unnecessary excess costs.

"Even if you gave my MPs here Shs5M to go and have elections in their places, elections will be there. The problem we have is exaggerating figures, we cannot give Shs57 Billion, that is a lot of money, let us have a realistic figure for us to give money for LC1 elections," Ms Among said.

She further emphasised, "As Parliament, let us not be pushed into approving money anyhow because we are desperate for LC1s by approving any amounts."

Ms Among's concern was triggered by Bugabula South MP, Mr Henry Kibalya, who pointed out the crisis arising from the absence of formerly recognised LCI chairpersons.

“There is a crisis in our villages, the chairpersons in our areas have hidden the stamps because the community has threatened to grab the stamps," Mr Kibalya said.

He added that, "Government should come out and tell the country what is next? Recently we were somewhere at a function, they invited the Chairman LCI and the community refused, they said he is expired, so he should stop addressing."