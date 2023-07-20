Speaker Among suspends Parliament over LC elections

The Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among has adjourned House sitting until further notice, pending a definitive position on the next move by government about the local council leaders’ elections since the previous tenure expired on July 10.

"This is a very serious matter that must be corrected. I want to really advise the Attorney General (AG) [and] maybe [the] government to go back and consult and advise the country on this matter. I am not going to continue on something that is an illegality. I will not do it," the Bukedea Woman MP said and added "We need a [clear] position of government, not continued speculations. As we wait for the position of government, this House will be adjourned sine die to wait for the statement."

Ms Among’s resolution came immediately after the Attorney General Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka advised that the previous LCI and LCII officers whose tenure expired on July 10 continue serving until government comes up with a definitive position on their replacements.

“As we pursue and await the necessary Cabinet and Parliamentary approvals therefore, the immediate recently-elected leadership of the administrative units should continue rendering the necessary services to the people in observance of the spirit and principle of the Constitution that there should never be a vacuum in leadership,” Mr Kiryowa told Parliament on Thursday.

He added: “I am here to assure you that Government is fully seized with this matter. I therefore, request that you give us time to conclude the internal consultations to obtain the necessary approval of Cabinet as provided for under the Local Governments Act, to enable us present the way forward to this August House next week.”

In an immediate rejoinder, Speaker Among asked the Attorney General if the decisions taken by such office bearers would be legitimate when she asked saying that “Since the AG says there is no vacuum, is there legitimacy in the decisions that are being taken by the LC1s?”

In rebuttal, Mr Kiryowa said that “the advice I render is legal advice, not political and if anyone doubts it, they need to go to court. The advice I am rendering is to cover the void.”

This, however, did not augur well with the Speaker who indicated to Mr Kiryowa that his statement had been displeasing and consequently, the government legal advisor withdrew his statement.

Mr Kiryowa’s position was also dismissed by the Shadow Attorney General, Mr Wilfred Niwagaba, saying he was disappointed about government response on the matter. As a result, Mr Niwagaba moved a motion that Mr Kiryowa’s statement be rejected.

“And there is no way you can apply to extend an expired term. Unless they want to completely remove the quasi-judicial functions from these administrative units and say we are going to extend the terms and remove those quasi-judicial functions, then we don’t need those units to be there,” Mr Niwagaba said.

He added: “So we either have the elections or we agree that we have run broke as a country, bring a constitutional amendment and we remove them all together. But otherwise, to say that everything is normal because they can extend their term is disrespectful and I therefore, move a motion that the statement be rejected and expunged.”

Similar sentiments were shared by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga who wondered if similar decisions could be made on other elective positions like the Members of Parliament.

“If there were powers anywhere that we would instruct anybody to fill the vacuum, we would have interim MPs to fill the vacuum as the Government prepares for elections. I know it is summer in Uganda and Government could be on holiday,” Mr Mpuuga said.

It is against this background that Speaker Among resolved to adjourn the House indefinitely until the government side comes with a definitive statement on theI elections. This statement is supposed to be tabled before Parliament on a date that is yet to be defined.

Ms Among’s decision came barely a day after she slammed government for allegedly inflating funds required to successfully organise the said elections.

The Local Council One and two chairpersons are at crossroads after their term of service expired, with no hope of holding elections soon due to financial constraints.

The term of office for LCs expired on July 10 and lawyers have warned that the LCs will be operating illegally until fresh elections are organised.

However, Mr Raphael Magyezi, the local government minister, last week stated that although the term for the LC1 and LC2 chairpersons had expired, the government had reached a decision to extend their term of office indefinitely.

Going by the records of government, there are 10,595 LC2 chairpersons, and 70, 626 village chairpersons across the country.