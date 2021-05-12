Speaker Kadaga dissolves 10th Parliament

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

The five-year term of the 10th Parliament came to an end yesterday.

The closure will now pave the way for incoming MPs who will be sworn in next week from May 17 to 20, followed by elections of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker on May 21.

Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the Speaker of Parliament, hinted on end of business (yesterday) at the start of plenary.

“You know Cabinet is getting dissolved. We (Parliament) also want to ensure we finish our work today. This is our last sitting,” she briefly communicated.

Last Thursday, Ms Helen Kaweesa, the depty director of communications and public affairs at Parliament, told Daily Monitor that the House business would end on Tuesday (yesterday).

“This means the 10th Parliament will no longer be in existence and MPs will be expected to take leave of their offices,” Ms Kawesa said.

She added: “Even MPs who are returning in the 11th Parliament are required to vacate their respective offices gradually. They will be allocated new office space upon their return.”

However, the minister of Information and Communications Technology, Ms Judith Nabakooba, said Cabinet has not been dissolved.

“No. Ministers are still in offices and we will be advised soon by AG (Attorney General),” she said in a text message (yesterday) to our reporter.

The AG (Mr William Byaruhanga) is the principle legal adviser to government.

Ms Kadaga said the current Parliament has passed on the pending business to the next crop of MPs for action.

At an appropriate time, a formal motion will be moved in the 11th Parliament to save the pending business in 10th Parliament. The 10th Parliament passed more than 100 Bills but there are several others, as well as petitions from the general public that have remained pending.



