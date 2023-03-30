Speaker orders Ogwang to apologise over Cranes’ Egypt match against Tanzania 

The Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among on Thursday ordered the Minister of State for Sports, Peter Ogwang to apologise to the country, on the floor of Parliament for letting Uganda Cranes play in Egypt instead of playing at home.

“Tell us the reason why we should not hold you people accountable for a nugatory expenditure of paying money to play a game in Egypt. That is a nugatory expenditure which money you should have used to play from here. You should have invested that money to have a game here to finish whatever is here. Can you apologize to this country?” Ms Among said during plenary sitting Thursday afternoon.

In response, Mr Ogwang said, “Madam Speaker, I thank you for those good questions. To begin with, I did regret on behalf of the Ministry of Education and Sports as to why we found ourselves in Egypt. Madam Speaker, on behalf of the Ministry of Education and Sports, I apologize to the country for having made Uganda Cranes go and play in Egypt.”

Uganda Cranes on March 25 lost to Tanzania by a goal to nil in their third game of the 2023 Africa cup of nation’s qualifiers.

Fufa chose to take Uganda Cranes 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania to Egypt after falling short of options.