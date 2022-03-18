Speaker Oulanyah is responding to treatment, says his deputy Anita Among

The ailing Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah is receiving and responding to treatment under the close attention of his doctors in Seattle where he’s been admitted for weeks, his deputy Anita Among has said.

Ms Among said Friday that she, alongside the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, the Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng and Democratic Party (DP) president Nobert Mao visited the Speaker in hospital where he was admitted last month.

“Together with close friends; His Lordship Alphonse Owiny Dollo, Hon.Nobert Mao and Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng; I have visited Rt Hon Speaker Jacob Oulanyah at his Hospital Bed in Seattle. He is receiving and responding to treatment under the close attention of his Doctors. Let us keep him in prayers for a speedy and complete recovery. I urge the public to respect his privacy and that of the family,”Ms Among tweeted Friday afternoon.

Mr Oulanyah was last seen in Parliament in December 2021 and by that time, he had only chaired a few sessions including the passing of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Bill, which permitted the mid-term access to members’ savings. He was elected into the speakership position in May 2021.

Oulanyah, 56, was referred abroad for specialized healthcare by doctors at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he was first admitted in January early this year.

Flown out of the country

Oulanyah travelled out of the country for treatment on February 4, with reports claiming that the Uganda Airlines Bus A330-800 neo with registration code 5X-NIL was used to fly him to Seattle, Washington in the United States. The journey was estimated to have cost $500,000 (about Shs1.7b).

The Speaker’s journey and admission outraged a section of Ugandans living in the United States who protested against the trip.

The demonstrations later forced some legislators from the Acholi Sub-region on February 9 to hold a press conference within the confines of Parliament to condemn the diaspora actions. The legislators even offered to refund the Shs1.7b.

Oulanyah's indisposition has impacted the programming of plenary sittings at the August House. For instance, on Tuesday Among adjourned the Parliament sine die after chairing plenary for only an hour in order to catch her flight.

Elected Speaker