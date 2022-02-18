Speaker Oulanyah now in good state, says Among

The health condition of the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, has improved. The Deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among, gave the update yesterday during the plenary.

“Honourable Jacob Oulanyah is now in a very good state. He has been able to talk to a number of you. I can comfortably tell you people (legislators) that God is good,” Ms Among stated without giving any other further details on the matter.

Ms Among’s statement was followed by an appreciation message on Twitter from Mr Oulanyah.

He tweeted: “Fellow Ugandans, my deepest appreciation for your well-wishes and prayers. I wish you God’s blessings.”

Mr Oulanyah was last seen in Parliament in December 2021 and by that time, he had only chaired a few sessions including the passing of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Bill, which permitted the mid-term access to members’ savings. He was elected into the speakership position in May 2021.

Mr Oulanyah travelled out of the country for treatment on February 4, with reports claiming that the Uganda Airlines Bus A330-800 neo with registration code 5X-NIL was used to fly him to Seattle, Washington in the United States. The journey was estimated to have cost $500,000 (about Shs1.7b).

The Speaker’s journey and admission outraged a section of Ugandans living in the United States who protested against the trip.