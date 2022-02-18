Speaker Oulanyah now in good state, says Among

Parliament Speaker Jacob Oulanyah. PHOTO/FILE

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • The Speaker’s journey and admission outraged a section of Ugandans living in the United States who protested against the trip. 

The health condition of the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, has improved. The Deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among, gave the update yesterday during the plenary.

