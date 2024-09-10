Speaker preaches love at Mateke pre-funeral service

Parliament yesterday held a pre-funeral service in the parliamentary parking lot for Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, the Woman MP for Kisoro District and State Minister of Defence, who passed away on Saturday due to heart complications.

The service, led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, served as a moment of reflection. He urged legislators to take better care of their health.

“We can postpone death by changing our behaviours, by how we handle ourselves, and by extending compassion to each other. We shall all die, but we can delay it,” Archbishop Kaziimba remarked.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among used the occasion to call on MPs to foster unity and support within the parliamentary "family".

She emphasised the importance of love, peace, and camaraderie among members, urging them to avoid grudges and conflicts.

“Parliament is home for all MPs, and that’s why we decided to hold prayers for the late Mateke here,” she said.

Among also shared that she was among the first to arrive at Mengo Hospital when Mateke was pronounced dead.

She expressed relief upon being joined by Minister of Defence Jacob Oboth and Bukimbiri East County MP Eddie Kwizera.

“It is love and honesty that bring us together. I come all the way from Teso, and she was from Western Uganda,” Among noted.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, a close friend of Mateke, recalled their last conversation during a Cabinet meeting. Mateke had mentioned swollen feet, and Ms Nabbanja advised her to seek medical attention, not realising it would be their last conversation. Ms Nabbanja praised Mateke’s tireless efforts to improve the lives of children in her community.

Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Jacob Oboth said the ministry was struggling to come to terms with Mateke’s sudden death, as she had only been deployed six months ago.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong described Mateke as a patriot who transcended tribal and religious divisions in her service to the country. Many who spoke at the service remembered her as a unifier.