Speaker rescinds ban on Kafuuzi presenting bills in Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has rescinded the ban that she had issued obstructing the deputy attorney general Jackson Kafuuzi from presenting or responding to bills in Parliament.

Her decision came after Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka apologized for the actions that were taken by his deputy prompting the speaker to impose the ban.

“Like I have said before, where we did not do well, we sincerely apologize and we have assured this house that this shall not happen again. Even where we have a disagreement, we shall put it out squarely on the record and all have a conversation on the same,” Kiwanuka said as he requested Among to rescind the move.

On Tuesday, Among and several MPs accused Kafuuzi of misinforming the President when he advised him not to assent to the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023.

Speaker Anita Among has ruled to stop Deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuuzi, from ever defending any Bill in Parliament for as long as she is the Speaker of Parliament. Ms Among and MPs accused Kafuuzi of misinforming the President when he advised him not to assent to the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023.

Among added: “I want to give an order that we will not pass any bill when the Attorney General himself isn’t in the house. We can’t continue dealing with people who aren’t honest. Whatever we are going not people who portray dishonesty.”

The speaker’s ruling stood for nearly five hours in which the Anti Homosexuality Bill, 2023 was reconsidered and passed.

It is against that background that the Speaker cancelled the ban that she had imposed on Kafuuzi.

“I think the attorney general has apologized on this issue. For us we are Christians. Let him execute his work but with honesty and respect. We just need you to have respect for each other and we move on," MS Among ruled.