Speaker warns MPs over refusal to declare wealth

Parliament Speaker Anita Among has issued a stern warning to Members of Parliament (MPs) who have refused to declare their assets, income and liabilities to the Inspectorate of Government (IG).

While presiding over yesterday’s afternoon plenary session, Ms Among said the legislators were 21. She, however, did not give details.

“I have been singing in this House on matters of declaration to IG [G]. Some of you have not declared up to now. I don’t know what is wrong with my Members. Just go and declare your liabilities if you don’t have assets. [And] if you don’t have assets, at least you have income,” Ms Among said.

The Parliament website reveals that 556 MPs constitute the current 11th Parliament. This means that 535 legislators have made declarations.

“I have been calling a number of you. I hope you have sorted out yourselves... You look at Lukyamuzi’s case. There is already precedence to that effect,” Ms Among added.

The Speaker was making reference to John Ken-Lukyamuzi, who in 2005 was representing Rubaga South Constituency but ran to the Supreme Court to contest an expulsion decision from the IGG over breaching the Leadership Code Act, 2002 by failing without reasonable cause to submit his declaration of income, assets and liabilities.

The Supreme Court later ruled that his removal from the House was wrong and urged Parliament to pay him from the time he was expelled until the expiry of his term.

Mr Joseph Ssewungu (Kalungu West County) expressed concern about a previous letter he presented in the House about President Museveni stopping senior officers in the army from declaring their wealth. He said Speaker Among had directed the Attorney General to explain the legality of its [letter] contents.

In response, Ms Among asked Ssewungu not to divert the House since her concern was on legislators.

IGG response

Ms Munira Ali, the IG spokesperson, told this publication yesterday that they would first establish the reasons why the implicated legislators failed to declare their wealth.

“The Inspectorate of Government will establish why they did not declare [their wealth] before submitting [the names and reasons] to the leadership Code tribunal where they will be prosecuted,” Ms Ali said.

The Leadership Code Tribunal (LCT) plays a crucial role in hearing breaches of the Leadership Code of Conduct by leaders and public officers filed by IG under the Leadership Code Act.

Some of the breaches include those relating to failure or incorrect declaration of income, assets and liabilities.

“They are actually prosecuted there [LCT]....They can be warned, dismissed or made to pay fines but these [penalties] are dependent on the Leadership Code Tribunal.”

