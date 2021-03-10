Special needs pupils in Jinja school struggle to follow SOPs

By Denis Edema More by this Author

Special needs pupils at Spire Road Primary School in Jinja City are struggling to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) because the more-friendly pupils who act as their guides are in lower classes which have not been cleared to return.

The school has about 54 visually-impaired pupils and the administration and parents, with support from Rotary Club of Jinja, has constructed a boarding section for them.

They also study with the rest of pupils in respective classes using braille.

There are 77 pupils preparing to sit for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) later this month, including two visually-impaired. However, some of the visually-impaired pupils in candidate and semi-candidate classes say their colleagues don’t want to associate with them allegedly for fear of ‘contracting’ their sight problem.

“My most-trusted guide is in the lower class which has not reported. I am now challenged when being guided to where to wash my hands and when to social distance because some of the pupils don’t want to associate with me,” Kibuuka Bakuman, 16, in Primary Seven, said in an interview last week.

As part of the adopted sitting arrangement to implement social distancing, each pupil is supposed to occupy one desk but Kibuuka says he must get a friend every day to share a desk with him so as to assist him with spellings.

Joan Mwesigwa, 15, also in Primary Seven with a similar impairment, said the facemasks cause pain in her ears and headache.

Advertisement

Her friend who assists her is in Primary Five, a class which is still at home.

She says she ends up pleading with another pupil to help her..

“Sometimes the friend leaves me at a certain place to wait for her only to be informed by a concerned person that she has left for home,” Mwesigwa adds.

Mr Julius Maloni, a teacher trained in special needs at the school, says although the pupils face some challenges, they have a guide so that they don’t find any difficulty in implementing the SOPs.

“Some of the pupils have been facing challenges, however, each of them has had a guide (who isn’t blind) attached to him or her to assist in reading the notes since they use braille. It is this guide who assists in implementing the SOPs,” Mr Maloni says.

Ms Florence Nakibogo Namukose, the head teacher, says running the two units (the visually-impaired and guide) is a challenge because funds are not enough.

“The special needs unit is supported by Rotarians and because of Covid-19, they have not been extending assistance,” she says.

However, Mr Warren Wabulembo, the assistant superintendent of Bulange Health Centre III in Namutumba District, says the school would have allowed the visually-impaired pupils to choose their guides who the school can take on after orientation.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com