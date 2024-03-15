Splinter group denies Kaziimba access to Church

A faction of Anglican faithful in Kumi District on Tuesday blocked Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba from accessing the premises of St James Church.

Archbishop Kaziimba was on a five-day pastoral visit to the district.



The chaos was sparked off at St James Church in Atutur when Bishop Mike Esakan said it was time for the Diocese of Kumi to reclaim the Church that has been occupied by wasps.

This statement angered the congregants loyal to the splinter Reformed Anglican Church, who hurled back insults at the man of God as the Archbishop looked on in amazement.

Despite the police stepping in to enforce calm and allow the archbishop to be heard, the group denied the team audience.

Nevertheless, Archbishop Kaziimba used the space to rally the government to help the Church of Uganda regain control of its properties that have since fallen in the hands of the splinter group.

Dr Kaziimba said the churches fall within schools, which have a founder body, namely the Church of Uganda. He described the forceful takeover of St James Church by the group and their clergy as a robbery.

He said everyone is free to buy land and establish their own church, and worship the way they want.

“Since they have left; like a woman divorcing, you just go and establish yourself elsewhere,” he said.

“The government and security agencies should protect the people, their rights, and property,” the archbishop said.

“Can you imagine; some have come with spears, and pangas. This is not only a religious matter anymore, it is a security matter,” Dr Kaziimba said.

Background

The protracted chaos in the Diocese of Kumi was ignited after the House of Bishops revoked their appointment of the Rev Charles Oode Okunya in 2019, following a petition by a section of the Christians.

The aggrieved faithful together with the Rev Okunya ran to court to challenge the decision by the House of Bishops. But the court ruled in favour of the Church of Uganda.

Subsequently, the aggrieved group formed the Reformed Anglican Church. But Bishop Esakan said the tides have since turned in their favour and the splinter group is now scattered.

He said they have reclaimed the majority of the churches that members of Reformed Anglican Church had taken over.

“We are in the spirit of getting rid of them. We thank the archbishop for coming,” Mr Esakan said. He commended the lay readers, who he said have been his greatest foot soldiers.