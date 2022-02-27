Prime

Ssabanyala faces arrest over Bajjo forest remarks

Cheerful. Ssabanyala Baker Kimeze greets his subjects at a function at Bbaale County headquarters in Kayunga District in 2016. PHOTO BY FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • The contested Bajjo Central Forest Reserve is about 3,373 hectares.

The Banyala cultural leader, Maj Baker Kimeze, is facing arrest over alleged incitement of violence following the recent remarks he made over the controversial sale of Bajjo Central Forest Reserve in Bbaale Sub-County in Kayunga District.

