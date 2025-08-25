Ssabanyala land wrangle sparks clashes

Gunfire and tear gas rocked Kyerima Village in Kitimbwa Sub-county, Kayunga District, at the Ssabanyala’s official palace at the weekend as police and UPDF soldiers clashed with goons and some of the cultural leader’s siblings accused of destroying his property. The Saturday morning fracas stemmed from a long-standing land dispute between Ssabanyala Baker Kimeze and some of his siblings, who accuse him of illegally selling family land in Bbaale Sub-county at a hefty sum without their consent. The Ssabanyala dismissed the claim, insisting the disputed land never belonged to his siblings, although they had long used it for farming.

On Saturday, hired goons, reportedly ferried from Kampala’s Kaleerwe suburb, joined family members in attacking the Ssabanyala’s banana plantation, eucalyptus and coffee gardens, and other structures, razing them to the ground. Mr Fred Sseruzi, the family chairperson, denied hiring the goons but admitted they had “cleared the Ssabanyala’s property off family land.” “This is family land; he has no power over it. He rejected dialogue to resolve the issue, so we don’t want him here,” Mr Sseruzi said. As the destruction continued, Field Force Unit police intervened with tear gas, but their presence failed to halt the attackers, some of whom were half-naked and armed with stones.

In retaliation, police fired live bullets in the air, sparking a stampede as frightened residents fled into nearby houses and bushes. “We are surprised that the police is shooting at us when this is a family matter,” Mr Sseruzi protested. The goons also blocked the Kayunga–Bbaale road, disrupting traffic for nearly an hour before police cleared the barricades and restored calm. Meanwhile, the Ssabanyala’s royal guards reportedly watched helplessly as family members vandalised their master’s property. The cultural leader later alleged that a local female politician orchestrated the attacks because he had refused to support her politically.

“I have just learned that a female politician in this district hired the goons who destroyed my property. Since I refused to back her, she is unhappy with me,” Maj (Rtd) Kimeze said, vowing to sue his siblings for destruction of property worth millions. Mr Sseruzi, however, insisted the matter was before the President, whom the family regards as their guardian. The late Nathan Mpagi, father of the Ssabanyala and his siblings, was a close ally of President Museveni during the bush war and entrusted him with that role.

What leaders say

Kayunga District chairman, Mr. Andrew Muwonge, described the dispute as “very complex,” saying area leaders would only intervene if approached by the family.

The Kayunga Resident District Commissioner, Ms Mariam Seguya, acknowledged the conflict was a security threat and said the government would step in.

Police spokesperson for Ssezibwa Region Hellen Butoto said detectives were already on the ground documenting the damage. “We shall furnish details after investigations,” she told this reporter. This is not the first violent standoff. Earlier this year, family members stormed the palace and forced the Ssabanyala to flee. Two years ago, the siblings shocked the nation when they disarmed UPDF soldiers deployed to guard the contested land.

Background

The Ssabanyala title lies at the heart of a long-running standoff between sections of Kayunga’s Banyala community and the Buganda Kingdom. In 2009, Baker Kimeze, a retired army officer, was installed as Ssabanyala—a move Mengo (Buganda’s seat of power) viewed as undermining the Kabaka’s authority. While Mengo insists Kayunga remains under Buganda Kingdom.



