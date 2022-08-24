Ssabanyala moots plan to start teaching Lunyara in schools

In a bid to promote the speaking and understanding of the Lunyara language, the Ssabanyala, Maj Baker Kimeze has said that the teaching of the language needs to start in all primary schools in the chiefdom.

While speaking during his 14 coronation anniversary celebrations held over the weekend at Kitatya secondary school in Wabwoko Sub County, Kayunga District, the Ssabanyala revealed that plans to start teaching Lunyara language in all primary schools in the chiefdom and in Buruul were in advanced stages.

"I am happy that many of you can speak Lunyara very well but many youths are not yet conversant with our language. Therefore, we want the teaching of Lunyara to commence next year in all primary schools in the chiefdom. This will go a long way in promoting our cultural values and norms," he noted.

The Ssabanyala during the same function launched the Lunyara dictionary that was written by Banyara educationists and elders. During his 13 coronation anniversary last year, the Ssabanyala unveiled the Lunyara bible.

The chiefdom premier, Mr Martin Ssenkatuuka had earlier in his speech revealed that teaching of Lunyara would first be done on a pilot basis in Kayunga District after which it would be rolled out in other districts where there are big numbers of Banyara like Buyende, Kamuli, and Nakasongola among others.

However, Mr Dan Bubaale, the Kayunga District Education Officer, said: “There are things that have to be in place to facilitate the teaching of the language (Lunyara) like teachers who know the language. I am going to make consultations after which I will be able to divulge more details about this matter.”

Maj Kimeze ascended to the throne after the death of his father Nathan Mpagi in 2008.

The Isaabaruuli asked the Banyara leaders to allow other tribes living in the area to appoint their representatives to the Bunyara Lukiiko as a way of fostering unity amongst all tribes living in the area.