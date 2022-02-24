Ssabanyala's minister arrested over sale of Bajjo forest reserve

The Ssabanyala (2nd right), with protestors at Bajjo forest reserve on February 8, 2022. PHOTO | FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • According to Mr Innocent Dusabe, the district CID, Mr Tumwine allegedly incited residents to beat up the Kayunga Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Ssempala Kigozi and Kiira motors officials who had plans to visit the contested forest reserve.

Police in Kayunga District have released on bond the Bunyala chiefdom minister for General duties, Mr Augustine Tumwine, after arresting on allegations of inciting violence. 

