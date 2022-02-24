Ssabanyala's minister arrested over sale of Bajjo forest reserve

Police in Kayunga District have released on bond the Bunyala chiefdom minister for General duties, Mr Augustine Tumwine, after arresting on allegations of inciting violence.

Mr Tumwine on Thursday responded to police summons and reported to Kayunga Central Police Station with his lawyer.

According to Mr Innocent Dusabe, the district CID, Mr Tumwine allegedly incited residents to beat up the Kayunga Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Ssempala Kigozi and Kiira motors officials who had plans to visit the contested forest reserve.

Mr Tumwine allegedly accused Mr Ssempala of receiving bribes to sell off forest reserve in Bbaale Sub County.

Mr Tumwine was quizzed for over two hours before being released on bond.

Mr Tumwine, however, faulted the Police for arresting him yet he went to Bajjo forest reserve as an official from Bunyala chiefdom and not as an individual.



